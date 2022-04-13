UrduPoint.com

Much Awaited Rain Provides Relief To Heat Stricken Faithful In Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 12:05 AM

Rain-thunderstorm of light to moderate intensity lashed different parts of the country on Wednesday night giving the much awaited respite to the heat stricken faithful during the holy month of Ramazan through turning the weather pleasant

The rain-thunderstorm started in the Federal capital at around 10:00 pm and continued for a short time, decreasing the unusually rising temperatures.

The citizens faced unusually increased temperatures during the month of Ramazan and were anxiously waiting for the rain spell at the time when the second Ashra of Ramazan has just commenced.

The weather experts of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of more rain in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A westerly wave was present over upper/central parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Thursday.

For Wednesday, the met office indicated the chance of partly cloudy weather to prevail in most upper parts of the country.

However, light rain-thunderstorm along with gusty or dust raising winds is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However rain occurred in Gupis 04 mm and Chitral 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi 46 C, Noor Pur Thal and Dera IsmaiI Khan 44 C.

