Much-awaited report on Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill presented in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):The report on the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2019 was presented in the National Assembly on Thursday which was referred to Standing Committee on Human Rights on April 24, 2019.

On behalf of the Chairman Standing Committee on Human Rights Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a member of the Committee Shazia Mari presented the reports on the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2019 and also on the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018.

The Committee had proposed amendments in the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2019. In sub-clause 2 of clause 3 of the Bill, it suggested that Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) shall consist of Director General to be appointed by Prime Minister in such manner and in such terms and conditions as may be prescribed the rules and such other officers and employees who shall be appointed by such authorities in such manner and on such terms and conditions as may be prescribed by the rules.

It demanded that management staff of ZARRA should be suitably equipped with skills of managing databases, conducting planning and monitoring of programs, analyzing data, preparing reports and coordinating with all other officers. The qualifications and experience of staff for their appointment should be prescribed by rules.

It suggested that ZARRA shall work closely with the helpline 1099 or such other helpline operating under the mandate of the Division concerned.

In this regard, the helpline shall forward complaints relevant to the mandate of ZARRA, which shall be acted upon in partnership between ZARAA and the National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) established under the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017.

It suggested that superintendence of ZARRA shall vest with the ICT Child Protection Advisory Board and the administration of the ZARRA shall vest in the Director General. The report also defined the modalities for coordination between ZARRA and the local police stations while suggested punishment to those law enforcers not helping the aggrieved families. It mainly proposed to complete trail within three months.

After the presentation of the reports on the both bills, the Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari requested the Chair to consider the both bills for passage in next sitting (January 10) as these had faced delay earlier.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan introduced the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which was referred to the relevant committee for further consideration.

Three bills on the agenda including the Federal Public Service Commission (Validation of Rules) Bill, 2019, the Banks (Nationalization) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the University of Islamabad Bill, 2019 were deferred on the request of the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

