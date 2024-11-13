Much Awaited Shower Spell Predicted, Smog Likely To Subside
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 07:45 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Meteorological Department Wednesday predicted much-awaited showers spell from Thursday to Saturday in most parts of the country, including the provincial capital.
Prevailing smoggy conditions are likely to subside in Islamabad, Pothohar region, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and air quality conditions are likely to improve during the forecast period.
According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a frontal weather system is likely to approach upper parts of the country on 14th November (evening). Under the influence of these weather systems, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over mountains) are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) and Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, Shigar) from 14th (evening/night) to 16th November (afternoon).
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Jhelum, Peshawar, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha on 14th (evening/night)/15th November. While, in Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel, Qilla Saifullah, Bhakkar, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan on 15th November.
Dense foggy conditions are likely to develop in the plains of Punjab following the wet spell.
Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast, while travellers and tourists are advised to remain cautious and manage their travelling according to weather forecast.
All concerned authorities are advised to remain “ALERT” and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation. Any significant change will be updated accordingly, spokesman concluded.
