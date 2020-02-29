Much awaited US-Taliban peace deal to be signed today

(@fidahassanain)

The signing ceremony will be held at 6: 30 pm Pakistan Standard Time in Doha while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will represent Pakistan in the ceremony.

DOHA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2020) The much awaited peace deal between the United States and the Taliban will be signed in Doha today to end 18-year long war in Afghanistan.

According to the details, the accord is expected to be signed at 5:45pm Pakistan Standard Time after which US Secretary of the State Mike Pompeo will address a press conference at 6: 30 pm.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quresh will represent Pakistan in the peace deal between both sides the US and the Taliban.

International media report that peace agreement will be followed today by resolution of more serious challenges; how to move forward in Afghanistan after the US withdraws from the country. Afghan Taliban, Afghan government and leaders from US, Qatar and Pakistan will be present in the signing ceremony.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had earlier said that the intra-Afghan negotiations would start after the agreement which would result in withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and constant ceasefire.