Much Condemned AJK 'Peaceful Assembly And Public Order Ordinance 2024' Withdrawn
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 09:40 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 08 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Dec, 2024) The Azad Jammu Kashmir government has withdrawn the much controversial Presidential Ordinance 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance 2024', prohibiting the holding of public gatherings and protest rallies at public places with the prior permission of the concerned area's authorities.
The AJK government withdrawn the ordinance with immediate affect late Saturday, through an official notification. issued by the Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department of the AJK government, accepting the demand of the Joint Public Action Committee of Azad Jammu Kashmir, on the following Order of the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.
"In exercise of the powers vested in me under sub-Article (2)(b) of Article 41 of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Interim Constitution, 1974, 1, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, hereby withdraw 'the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance, 2024' (Ordinance IX of 2024) promulgated on 30.10.2024 and published in the Gazette of Azad Jammu and Kashmir vide Notification No. 199 dated 30.10.2024".
