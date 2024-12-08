Open Menu

Much Condemned AJK 'Peaceful Assembly And Public Order Ordinance 2024' Withdrawn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Much condemned AJK 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance 2024' withdrawn

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 08 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Dec, 2024) The Azad Jammu Kashmir government has withdrawn the much controversial Presidential Ordinance 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance 2024', prohibiting the holding of public gatherings and protest rallies at public places with the prior permission of the concerned area's authorities.

The AJK government withdrawn the ordinance with immediate affect late Saturday, through an official notification. issued by the Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department of the AJK government, accepting the demand of the Joint Public Action Committee of Azad Jammu Kashmir, on the following Order of the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

"In exercise of the powers vested in me under sub-Article (2)(b) of Article 41 of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Interim Constitution, 1974, 1, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, hereby withdraw 'the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance, 2024' (Ordinance IX of 2024) promulgated on 30.10.2024 and published in the Gazette of Azad Jammu and Kashmir vide Notification No. 199 dated 30.10.2024".

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Protest Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

13 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

1 day ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

1 day ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

1 day ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan