Muchorra murder case solved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police have solved the murder case of a man, who had been found dead in Muchorra village within the limits of Pharpur police station, and arrested the accused involved in the crime.

According to police spokesman, after registration of the case with Pharpur police station, an investigation team was constituted which examined the entire crime site where Sherzaman had been ruthlessly tortured and strangled to death in front of his childern in Muchorra village on October 15.

The police team, led by SHO Pharpur police station Zafar Abbas and supervised by DSP Fazal Rahim, successfully traced the killers who turned out to be the victim's wife and her cousin Habibullah. Both the accused confessed to strangling Sherzaman to death with a scarf.

The police also recovered the scarf used in the crime.