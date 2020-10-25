UrduPoint.com
MUCP Condemns Decision Of French President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

MUCP condemns decision of French President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Markazi Ulema Council Pakistan (MUCP) on Sunday vehemently condemned the decision of French President for publishing of blasphemous caricatures.

According to a press release, MUCP Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said the publishing of blasphemous caricatures was not only severely hurt the sentiments of Muslim Ummah but also destroy peace of the entire world. He termed the ugly step of French President as a criminal and shameful.

He said that conspiracies against Muslims in the name of freedom of expression should be stopped. He said that those who made the blasphemous caricatures and their patrons should be brought before law.

He urged the Pakistani government to register their protest at international level.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khatme Nabuwat Conference was also held at Jamia Masjid Ali Al-Murtaza Millat Town, which was addressed by International Khatme Nabuwat Movement Pakistan Ameer Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Chinioti and Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi who is also Secretary General of International Khatme Nabuwat Movement Pakistan.

A unanimous resolution was also adopted to condemn the heinous decision of French President.

