MUCT consumers can get 25% concession up to Dec 31: Mayor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter on Thursday announced the extension of period up to December 31 to avail 25 per cent concession facility for arrears of Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes (MUCT) Bill to the MUCT consumers.

The MUCT bill for the period ending October 2018 to March, 2019 had already been distributed and in this regard, the MUCT consumers had been requested that they should avail the facility.