Mud house in Mardan collapsed, one injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :A man sustained critical wounds when a house built of mud collapsed due to recent heavy torrential rains in Mardan district on Thursday.

According to police, the house of one Gul Zaman was collapsed at village Abdul Rehman Kally at tehsil Takht Bhai in Mardan after its walls built of mud were razed to ground instantly.

As result, Gul Zaman sustained critical wounds and shifted to hospital for treatment by local residents and Rescue 1122. The other members of the affected family narrowly escaped.