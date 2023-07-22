Open Menu

Mud House Roof Collapses In Mansehra Claims 3 Lives, Injured 9

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Women and a child were among the dead while nine others received critical head injuries on Saturday when the roof of a mud house caved in suddenly near Chinar road in Mansehra.

According to Rescue 1122, the roof of a mud house collapsed due to recent rain near Mansehra which killed three persons on the spot, and other nine persons had received critical head injuries, a private news channel reported.

The official said initially12 people were buried under the rubble of the roof mud but the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operations.

The Rescue 1122 personnel rescued nine people from under the rubble.

The medical team also provided first aid to the injured on the spot and shifted to the hospital.

