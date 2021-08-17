Mud houses reduced to ashes

Several mud houses of Khosa community were reduced to ashes near Hyderabad on Tuesday when fire suddenly erupted in village Fazal Bhagal of Union Council Hatri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Several mud houses of Khosa community were reduced to ashes near Hyderabad on Tuesday when fire suddenly erupted in village Fazal Bhagal of Union Council Hatri.

According to details, the mud houses and valuables of the poor were reduced to ashes while their cattle including two cows, goats were killed.

Meanwhile fire victims including Ghulam Mustafa Khoso and others demanded the authorities concerned for financial compensation.