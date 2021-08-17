UrduPoint.com

Mud Houses Reduced To Ashes

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:47 PM

Several mud houses of Khosa community were reduced to ashes near Hyderabad on Tuesday when fire suddenly erupted in village Fazal Bhagal of Union Council Hatri

According to details, the mud houses and valuables of the poor were reduced to ashes while their cattle including two cows, goats were killed.

Meanwhile fire victims including Ghulam Mustafa Khoso and others demanded the authorities concerned for financial compensation.

