Mud houses reduced to ashes in fire incident; 3 minors, woman injured

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Three children and a woman on Sunday injured in a fire incident which left 25 mud-thatched houses and cattle heads completely gutted in village Pir Bux Jarwar on Sindhri road.

According to details, Blaze which broke out suddenly due to a short circuit also destroyed cooking items, beds and other necessary items in the houses.

The district administration teams, after receiving information, rushed to the site and fire was extinguished after hectic efforts of 2 hours.