Mud-roof Collapse Leaves Five Injured

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A mud-roof of a house collapsed at Kot Rab Nawaz Road, and it left five persons of a family injured.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the department received a call reporting that a roof, which had been plastered earlier in the day, collapsed due to the added weight of the fresh mud.

Rescue teams, including a motorbike ambulance, an emergency ambulance, and personnel, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officials were informed that the roof, made of wooden beams and mud, gave way under the pressure of the newly applied plaster. The incident resulted in injuries to five residents.

The injured were provided first aid on-site and transferred to Nishtar Hospital for further medical treatment.

