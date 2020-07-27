UrduPoint.com
Mudslide Kills Three Minor Girls, One Injured

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Mudslide kills three minor girls, one injured

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :At least three minor girls were buried alive and one was injured as mudslide hit them here on Monday.

According to police, four girls including Muniza 12, Saima 11, Hasna aged 10 and another girl Hameeda were carrying mud for construction of their house in Feroz Khail Kari Thal area when a boulder fell and buried them alive.

Soon after the incident, resident rushed to the site and retrieved all the four girls. But unfortunately three of the girls were found dead while Hameeda was injured.

The injured girl was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

More Stories From Pakistan

