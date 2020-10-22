UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MUET Academic Council Reviews Proposal Of Starting New Batch Classes Under SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:20 PM

MUET academic council reviews proposal of starting new batch classes under SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Academic Council of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro Thursday reviewed the proposal of starting classes of the new batch under strict standard operating procedures against COVID-19.

The 98th meeting of the Academic Council of MUET Jamshoro was held under the chair of Vice Chancellor Muhammad Aslam Uqaili wherein the council was informed that the admission committee had successfully completed the procedure of first computerized pre-admission test and now the classes of the new batch can be started in the campuses under SOPs which set by the government against COVID-19.

The council was informed that due to delay in issuance of mark sheets of the candidates by board of Intermediate and Secondary education, the university management has made changes in the schedule of the Calendar for new academic years.

The council members congratulated the admission committee of the university for conducting first computerized pre-entry test of the candidates amidst COVID-19 and unprecedented heavy rains in the province.

The Ex-Vice Chancellors of Mehran University Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadeer Rajput and Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman, Pro-Vice Chancellor Mehran University Jamshoro Campus Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Pro-Vice Chancellor Khairpur Mirs Campus Prof. Dr. Abdul Samih Qureshi and Registrar Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed Umrani attended the meeting among other council members.

Related Topics

Jamshoro Khairpur BISE University Of Engineering And Technology Government Rains

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz lambasts PTI govt over Karachi raid

11 minutes ago

Dubai Culture welcomes visitors to Al Fahidi Histo ..

26 minutes ago

Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 394,827, death ..

52 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi a global centre of energy, sustainabilit ..

41 minutes ago

Israel delegation visited Sudan in push to normali ..

53 seconds ago

Spain judicial reform plan raises red flag in Brus ..

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.