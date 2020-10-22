MUET academic council reviews proposal of starting new batch classes under SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Academic Council of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro Thursday reviewed the proposal of starting classes of the new batch under strict standard operating procedures against COVID-19.

The 98th meeting of the Academic Council of MUET Jamshoro was held under the chair of Vice Chancellor Muhammad Aslam Uqaili wherein the council was informed that the admission committee had successfully completed the procedure of first computerized pre-admission test and now the classes of the new batch can be started in the campuses under SOPs which set by the government against COVID-19.

The council was informed that due to delay in issuance of mark sheets of the candidates by board of Intermediate and Secondary education, the university management has made changes in the schedule of the Calendar for new academic years.

The council members congratulated the admission committee of the university for conducting first computerized pre-entry test of the candidates amidst COVID-19 and unprecedented heavy rains in the province.

The Ex-Vice Chancellors of Mehran University Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadeer Rajput and Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman, Pro-Vice Chancellor Mehran University Jamshoro Campus Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Pro-Vice Chancellor Khairpur Mirs Campus Prof. Dr. Abdul Samih Qureshi and Registrar Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed Umrani attended the meeting among other council members.