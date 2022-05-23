UrduPoint.com

MUET Adopts Security Plan In Prevention Of Any Untoward Situation

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 11:52 PM

MUET adopts security plan in prevention of any untoward situation

The Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro has adopted strict security plan to prevent any untoward situation that may arise in the future

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro has adopted strict security plan to prevent any untoward situation that may arise in the future.

According to a circular issued by the Registrar, public entry would only be allowed inside the University's premises with proper registration of CNICs, role numbers and (in case) of vehicles.

The bus/ vehicle to be checked properly from inside and outside while parking.

Vehicles would also be prevented to be parked at congested areas.

Proper vigilance of all departments' hostels, canteens, cafes to be strengthened and monitored by concerned authorities, circular said.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology May All From

Recent Stories

Foolproof security being provided to anti-polio he ..

Foolproof security being provided to anti-polio health workers: DIG

36 seconds ago
 Mother, daughter killed over domestic dispute

Mother, daughter killed over domestic dispute

38 seconds ago
 Austin, Miley Refuse to Confirm US Ready to Send T ..

Austin, Miley Refuse to Confirm US Ready to Send Troops to Protect Taiwan

13 minutes ago
 Top US General Says No Plans Yet to Deploy Troops ..

Top US General Says No Plans Yet to Deploy Troops to Ukraine, Decision Falls on ..

13 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of alleged rape of two women in F ..

IGP takes notice of alleged rape of two women in Faisalabad

13 minutes ago
 Accused of abducted girl case arrested

Accused of abducted girl case arrested

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.