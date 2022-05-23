MUET adopts security plan in prevention of any untoward situation

The Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro has adopted strict security plan to prevent any untoward situation that may arise in the future

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro has adopted strict security plan to prevent any untoward situation that may arise in the future.

According to a circular issued by the Registrar, public entry would only be allowed inside the University's premises with proper registration of CNICs, role numbers and (in case) of vehicles.

The bus/ vehicle to be checked properly from inside and outside while parking.

Vehicles would also be prevented to be parked at congested areas.

Proper vigilance of all departments' hostels, canteens, cafes to be strengthened and monitored by concerned authorities, circular said.