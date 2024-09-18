Open Menu

MUET, AIT Signs Agreement For Mutual Cooperation In Different Academic, Research Fields

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 08:00 PM

MUET, AIT signs agreement for mutual cooperation in different academic, research fields

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro and Asian Institutute of Technology Thailand (AIT) have signed an agreement for mutual cooperation in different academic and research fields.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, in this connection a meeting of delegations of both Institutes held under the Chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof, Dr. Taha Hussain. Pro Vic Chancellor Mehran University Prof.Dr/ Aneel Kumar, Director Water research Dr.

Kamran Ansari and Ex-Director Dr. Bakshal Lashari while President AIT professor Pai-Che Li attended the meeting.

The meeting unanimously agreed to sign an agreement between AIT and MUET would be signed to start research and mutual exchange programme.

The VC MUET said that it was a positive development which open new avenues for students and teachers in Engineering Technology and other related fields. He urges researchers as well as students to fully benefit from this programme.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Thailand Technology Exchange Water Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

24 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

30 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

2 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

2 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

2 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

2 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

7 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

7 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

8 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan