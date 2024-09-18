MUET, AIT signs agreement for mutual cooperation in different academic, research fields

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro and Asian Institutute of Technology Thailand (AIT) have signed an agreement for mutual cooperation in different academic and research fields.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, in this connection a meeting of delegations of both Institutes held under the Chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof, Dr. Taha Hussain. Pro Vic Chancellor Mehran University Prof.Dr/ Aneel Kumar, Director Water research Dr.

Kamran Ansari and Ex-Director Dr. Bakshal Lashari while President AIT professor Pai-Che Li attended the meeting.

The meeting unanimously agreed to sign an agreement between AIT and MUET would be signed to start research and mutual exchange programme.

The VC MUET said that it was a positive development which open new avenues for students and teachers in Engineering Technology and other related fields. He urges researchers as well as students to fully benefit from this programme.

