MUET Announces Admissions For Academic Year 2023-2024

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MUET announces admissions for academic year 2023-2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has decided to start an online portal from May 2023 for filling admission forms in all disciplines Bachelor's programme for the academic year 2023-2024.

According to a university spokesman, the decision to this effect had been made in a meeting held on Monday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Taha Hussain Ali and was attended by former Vice chancellors Dr Abdul Qadeer Rajput, Prof. Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Pro-Vice Chancellor MUET Jamshor Campus Prof.

Dr Aneel Kumar, Pro-Vice Chancellor SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs Prof. Dr Abdul Samih Qureshi, Deans Dr Mukhtiar Ali Unnar, Dr Khanji Harijan, Registrar Lachman Das Sothar and Director Admissions Salim Ahmed Siddiqui among others.

The meeting also decided that on the basis of the annual result of HCS Part-I, the pre-admission test of the candidates would be conducted in the third week of June. In view of the increase in petroleum prices, the meeting also decided to raise the transport fee, the spokesman informed.

