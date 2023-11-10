Open Menu

MUET Announces Admissions In Master And Ph.D. Degree Ptrogrammes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MUET announces admissions in Master and Ph.D. Degree Ptrogrammes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Friday announced admissions in difference academic disciplines of Master and Ph.D. Degree Programmes.

According to spokesman, the university portal has been opened for receiving registration forms and the interested candidates can submit online registration up to November 24, 2023.

The test for admission in Master and Ph.D. Programmes will be conducted on December 1, 2023, the spokesman informed.

APP/jvd/

Related Topics

Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology November December

Recent Stories

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

44 minutes ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

1 hour ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

1 hour ago
PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Ga ..

PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in ..

Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in Karachi on Iqbal Day

14 hours ago
 Sterling left out of England squad again

Sterling left out of England squad again

15 hours ago
 AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive j ..

AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive journalism for reformation of a ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan