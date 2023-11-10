MUET announces admissions in Master and Ph.D. Degree Ptrogrammes

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Friday announced admissions in difference academic disciplines of Master and Ph.D. Degree Programmes.

According to spokesman, the university portal has been opened for receiving registration forms and the interested candidates can submit online registration up to November 24, 2023.

The test for admission in Master and Ph.D. Programmes will be conducted on December 1, 2023, the spokesman informed.

