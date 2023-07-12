MUET announces interviews for candidates' admission in new academic year

The Director Admissions, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Wednesday announced the schedule of interviews of all those successful candidates who appeared in computerized admission test for admission in various disciplines of new academic year in MUET and SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Director Admissions, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Wednesday announced the schedule of interviews of all those successful candidates who appeared in computerized admission test for admission in various disciplines of new academic year in MUET and SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs.

According to the schedule posted on the varsity's official website, the district-wise interviews will be conducted from July 14, 2023 at the central auditorium of the university.

The candidates who have been called for interviews have been advised to bring original documents and admission fees along with them.