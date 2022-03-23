UrduPoint.com

MUET Celebrates Pakistan Day, Speech Competition Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MUET celebrates Pakistan Day, speech competition held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro celebrated Pakistan Day with national spirit on Wednesday (March 23).

Addressing the Pakistan Day celebrations at the Senate Hall of the University, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali said that today we remember the decision of our founding fathers in which they laid the foundation of Pakistan by presenting a resolution.

Prof. Taha Hussain Ali said that today we are an independent nation as a result of the vision of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

On this occasion, a speech contest was also held between the students of Mehran University and varsity's Public school in connection with the Pakistan Day.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali distributed certificates and shields among the students who secured positions in the speech competition.

Director Basic Human Rights Organization Dr Rizwan Akhtar, Principal Mehran University Public School Eng Muhammad Jurial Sangi and Student Advisor MUET Dr Tanveer Hussain Phulpoto also addressed the ceremony.

