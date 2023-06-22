MUET completes 1st phase of admission process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro on Wednesday completed the first phase of the online admission process in all disciplines in the main campus Jamshoro and SZAB Engineering Campus Khairpur Mirs.

According to a university spokesman, over six thousand candidates have appeared in a week-long online admission test conducted by the varsity management in a successful manner. The second phase of the online admission test of the candidates will be conducted after the vacations of Eid-ul-Azha, the spokesman informed.