MUET extends date for online submission of admission forms

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Mehran University of Engineering & Technology (MUET) Jamshoro and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Campus Khairpur Mir's have extended the date for online submission of admission form till August 13.

The Director Admission in an announcement here on Thursday notified that, the date to submit online admission forms in new academic session (2021-22) (21-Batch) which was earlier extended upto August 6 is hereby further extended upto August 13.

According to the Management of University due to prevailing corona situation, the date for submission of online admission forms is extended for the convenience of candidates who failed to submit admission forms earlier. For more details candidates can visit the official website www.muet.edu.pk.