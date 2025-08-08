MUET hosts literary and cultural competitions to celebrate Maraka-e-Haq, Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) As part of the “Marka-e-Haqq and Independence Day” celebrations that began on August 1, the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro through its Debating Society, organized various events including national songs, dramas, “bait bazi” (poetry contests) and speech competitions for male and female students.

According to the MUET spokesperson, speaking as the chief guest at the closing session, the Vice Chancellor of University of Sindh Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati said the celebrations at MUET provided students with valuable learning experiences. He noted that, following the directives of Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the sindh higher education commission, Independence Day events have been taking place with great enthusiasm in all universities across the province since August 1.

Dr. Khoumbhati added that the war initiated by the enemy ended with Pakistan’s victory, and this year’s Independence Day festivities were being celebrated with renewed zeal to honor that success.

The ceremony was also attended by MUET Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anil Kumar, Dean Dr. Abdul Sattar Larik, Registrar Lachhman Das Sootahar and other officials. Students who excelled in various competitions received prizes and shields on this occasion.