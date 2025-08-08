Open Menu

MUET Hosts Literary And Cultural Competitions To Celebrate Maraka-e-Haq, Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM

MUET hosts literary and cultural competitions to celebrate Maraka-e-Haq, Independence Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) As part of the “Marka-e-Haqq and Independence Day” celebrations that began on August 1, the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro through its Debating Society, organized various events including national songs, dramas, “bait bazi” (poetry contests) and speech competitions for male and female students.

According to the MUET spokesperson, speaking as the chief guest at the closing session, the Vice Chancellor of University of Sindh Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati said the celebrations at MUET provided students with valuable learning experiences. He noted that, following the directives of Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the sindh higher education commission, Independence Day events have been taking place with great enthusiasm in all universities across the province since August 1.

Dr. Khoumbhati added that the war initiated by the enemy ended with Pakistan’s victory, and this year’s Independence Day festivities were being celebrated with renewed zeal to honor that success.

The ceremony was also attended by MUET Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anil Kumar, Dean Dr. Abdul Sattar Larik, Registrar Lachhman Das Sootahar and other officials. Students who excelled in various competitions received prizes and shields on this occasion.

Recent Stories

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as d ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..

1 hour ago
 Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number ..

Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..

1 hour ago
 Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Des ..

Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..

1 hour ago
 Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in adverti ..

Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising

1 hour ago
 World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

2 hours ago
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

3 hours ago
 Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025

3 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange wi ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda

4 hours ago
 Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI gu ..

Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan