- Home
- Pakistan
- MUET hosts literary and cultural competitions to celebrate Maraka-e-Haq, Independence Day
MUET Hosts Literary And Cultural Competitions To Celebrate Maraka-e-Haq, Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) As part of the “Marka-e-Haqq and Independence Day” celebrations that began on August 1, the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro through its Debating Society, organized various events including national songs, dramas, “bait bazi” (poetry contests) and speech competitions for male and female students.
According to the MUET spokesperson, speaking as the chief guest at the closing session, the Vice Chancellor of University of Sindh Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati said the celebrations at MUET provided students with valuable learning experiences. He noted that, following the directives of Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the sindh higher education commission, Independence Day events have been taking place with great enthusiasm in all universities across the province since August 1.
Dr. Khoumbhati added that the war initiated by the enemy ended with Pakistan’s victory, and this year’s Independence Day festivities were being celebrated with renewed zeal to honor that success.
The ceremony was also attended by MUET Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anil Kumar, Dean Dr. Abdul Sattar Larik, Registrar Lachhman Das Sootahar and other officials. Students who excelled in various competitions received prizes and shields on this occasion.
Recent Stories
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda
Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman commits suicide16 seconds ago
-
DC emphasis on effective governance, public service23 seconds ago
-
MUET hosts literary and cultural competitions to celebrate Maraka-e-Haq, Independence Day26 seconds ago
-
DHO reviews immunization in slums10 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain10 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on infection prevention held at RHSC-A Chakdara20 minutes ago
-
CM Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to Quetta Lawyers on 8th August martyrs’ anniversary20 minutes ago
-
CoIED disposes of 70 complaints of missing persons after reconstitution of commission20 minutes ago
-
City police arrest two, recovers stolen goods20 minutes ago
-
Tarar flags off 18th Pakistani aid consignment to Gaza20 minutes ago
-
Station commander visits Ejaz Shaheed police lines30 minutes ago
-
Women trekkers begins Tirich Mir base camp expedition30 minutes ago