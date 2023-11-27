Open Menu

MUET Jamshoro Clinches BasketBall Championship

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MUET Jamshoro clinches BasketBall Championship

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro clinched the Inter Varsity Basketball

Championship.

The tournament was organized by the Directorate of sports in partnership with the Higher education Commission of Pakistan (HEC).

Male Teams from five universities of the province including Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana, Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam, Isra University Hyderabad and the University of Sindh Jamshoro participated while the host team of MUET won the tournament for zone k.

Dean Faculty Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar Larik and Professor Dr. Muhammad Akram Ansari congratulated the winning team. While trophies were presented to the winner and runner-up teams.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Sports Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Hyderabad Larkana Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology HEC From

Recent Stories

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakka ..

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakkakhel area

6 minutes ago
 The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

2 hours ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

3 hours ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

3 hours ago
Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan