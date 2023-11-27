MUET Jamshoro clinches BasketBall Championship

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro clinched the Inter Varsity Basketball

Championship.

The tournament was organized by the Directorate of sports in partnership with the Higher education Commission of Pakistan (HEC).

Male Teams from five universities of the province including Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana, Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam, Isra University Hyderabad and the University of Sindh Jamshoro participated while the host team of MUET won the tournament for zone k.

Dean Faculty Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar Larik and Professor Dr. Muhammad Akram Ansari congratulated the winning team. While trophies were presented to the winner and runner-up teams.