MUET Jamshoro management extends online admission forms submission date

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Monday extended the date for submission of online admission forms for admission in Bachelor's Degree Programme up to May 27.

According to a university spokesman, the candidates who desired to get admission in various disciplines of the Bachelor's Degree Programme in Mehran University Jamshoro and SZAB Campus Khairpur Mir's can submit online admission forms up to May 27, 2023. The pre-entry test of the candidates will be conducted in the third week of June 2023, the spokesman informed.