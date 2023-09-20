MUET Jamshoro organizes first Chemical Engineering Expo-2023

The American Chemical Society of Department of Chemical Engineering Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro Wednesday organized first Chemical Engineering Expo-2023

Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali inaugurating the expo highly appreciated the organizers for arranging a fruitful event for the students adding that the elected professional societies which established by the varsity students had set new traditions in the campus.

He underlined the need that besides academic and research activities, the varsity students should take part in such activities which could help them in future while marketing their projects and products.

Such events are also encouraging students to float their ideas and start their own business.

Chairperson Department of Chemical Engineering, Dr. Khadija Qureshi while addressing the participants highlighted the achievements of department as well as objective for organizing the expo.