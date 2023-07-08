MUET management completed test process

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has completed the phase-wise test process for admissions in all disciplines of the university as well as SZAB Engineering Campus Jamshoro.

The university spokesman informed here on Saturday that admission tests of the candidates for the academic year 2023 were conducted in two phases and today the second phase had been completed after the tests of the candidates in four shifts.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr Taha Hussain Ali along with the Deans of Faculties and Directors also visited the test centre and reviewed the arrangements.

After completion of the process of admission tests, the spokesman informed that interviews of successful candidates would be started on July 11. Therefore, candidates had been advised to appear for an interview on the scheduled date and time along with original certificates and admission fees.