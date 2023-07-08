Open Menu

MUET Management Completed Test Process

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MUET management completed test process

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has completed the phase-wise test process for admissions in all disciplines of the university as well as SZAB Engineering Campus Jamshoro.

The university spokesman informed here on Saturday that admission tests of the candidates for the academic year 2023 were conducted in two phases and today the second phase had been completed after the tests of the candidates in four shifts.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr Taha Hussain Ali along with the Deans of Faculties and Directors also visited the test centre and reviewed the arrangements.

After completion of the process of admission tests, the spokesman informed that interviews of successful candidates would be started on July 11. Therefore, candidates had been advised to appear for an interview on the scheduled date and time along with original certificates and admission fees.

Related Topics

Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology July All

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

11 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

43 minutes ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

2 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

3 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

3 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

4 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

5 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

5 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan