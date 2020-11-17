UrduPoint.com
MUET Management Starts Conducting Interviews For Admissions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

MUET management starts conducting interviews for admissions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has started conducting interviews of the successful candidates of computerized pre-admission test from Tuesday for granting admissions in all disciplines of Jamshoro and Khairpur Mirs Campuses in 20th-Batch of the Academic Session 2020-2021.

According to university spokesman, a total of 103 successful candidates of computerized pre-admission test from Shikarpur and Jacobabad district appeared for interviews before the penalists under strict observance of SOPs against COVID-19. The successful candidates from Qambar Shahdadkot and Larkana districts will appear for interviews tomorrow, the spokesman informed.

