MUET Organizes Second Int'l Computational Sciences And Technology Conference

Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

MUET organizes second int'l computational sciences and technology conference

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Friday organized second international computational sciences and technology conference with online participation of experts from different countries of the world.

According to university spokesman, the first ever hybrid international conference was inaugurated by the Dean Faculty of Electrical, Electronics and Computer Engineering of Mehran University Prof. Dr. Mukhtiar Ali Unnar where the experts from different countries of the world including America, Spain, Japan and Malaysia readout their papers on the topic.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Dr. Mukhtiar Ali Unnar said that COVID-19 though changed the scenario of the entire world but it also has enhanced the role different fields including medical, science and technology.

Under present circumstances, he said that the performance of software engineering and computer engineering became essential as the affects of COVID-19 forced the people to use online technology for continuing their routine work including acquiring knowledge.

He said that the COVID-19 has also forced the scientists to open new vistas of research and invent new technologies that could help the people to fulfill their responsibilities.Likewise,other countries of the world, the people of Pakistan should also avail these opportunities, he added.

Among others, Prof. Dr. Jodi Garcia from Spain, Dr. Manzoor from Malaysia and Dr. Zille H. H. Kaizan from America also addressed the inaugural session of the conference, The organizers of the conference received 74 research papers and after scrutiny 34 have been selected which would be read out during the online sessions.

