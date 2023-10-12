MUET organizes seminar on establishment of sustainable society against climate changes

The Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, has called upon the people to adopt environmentally friendly behavior in order to establish a sustainable society that could meet the challenges of climate change

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, has called upon the people to adopt environmentally friendly behavior in order to establish a sustainable society that could meet the challenges of climate change.

The Vice Chancellor stated this while addressing a seminar on the establishment of a sustainable society against climate change, which was organized by Mehran University on Thursday in connection with the six-day events of “Erasmus” .

In his address, the Vice Chancellor described environmental-friendly behavior as efficient use of water, power, and agriculture technologies, as well as the planting of trees. He also underlined the need for tree plantations on a large scale in educational institutions, adding that an environmentally friendly atmosphere is the only solution to meeting the challenges of climate change.

The Vice Chancellor also emphasized the need for effective research on the environment, adding that the experts and scholars of higher learning institutions should come forward and play their due role in this regard. Mehran University is playing a key role in this direction, he informed.

The former Vice Chancellor of Mehran University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, also addressed the participants of the seminar and shared his efforts in getting Erasmus programs for the varsity students. The seminar was also addressed by Prof. Dr.Tanveer Phulpoto, Prof. Dr. Sheeraz Memon, Prof. Dr. Bhawani Shankar Choudhry, Najeeb Channa, Parkash Lohana, Muhammad Zakir Shaikh, and Aisha Baloch.