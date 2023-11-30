Open Menu

MUET Organizes Seminar On "Pollution Free, Environment-Friendly Homes And Challenges"

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MUET organizes seminar on "Pollution Free, Environment-Friendly Homes and Challenges"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro and representative of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Professor Dr. Aneel Kumar has said that we are crying today by destroying the earth's environment in the name of development and it was the engineers who in the race of development went against the natural system and environment and got busy in the construction of houses, buildings and roads, but today as a result we are facing floods and natural disasters every year.

He said this while addressing a one-day seminar organized by the Department of Civil Engineering, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, in collaboration with United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), titled "Pollution Free, Environment-Friendly Homes and Challenges" held in the auditorium of the water research center.

Highlighting the damage caused by the cutting of mountains and the cement industry to ecology, he mentioned that rectifying this might now be an arduous task, however, minimizing further harm is plausible. Therefore, adopting environment-friendly policies in construction and infrastructural development was imperative, he added.

He stated that there was a need for formulating new eco-friendly policies at the government level and urged young engineers to comprehend contemporary challenges and construct environment-sustainable houses under the United Nations guidelines.

Architect Babar Mumtaz and Engineer Dr. Shoaib Ahmed, associated with UNOPS reiterated that every couple of years, Pakistan faces natural disasters like floods, significantly impacting millions of households, as also witnessed in Sindh last year. Hence, the current objective is to build environment-friendly hoses to reduce damages in case of such calamities.

They emphasized the joint efforts of academia, young engineers, civil societies and environmentalists in tackling this challenge, which is also a priority in the United Nations' agendas. They further stressed the necessity for deep collaboration between young engineers and the industry.

Dr. Rizwan Ali Memon, the conference chair and dean of faculty, expressed that the Primary aim of today's seminar is to bring together all relevant experts to devise policies and practical wisdom to mitigate the negative and destructive impacts of environmental changes.

Chairman of the Department of civil engineering, Khalifa Qasim Laghari also presented his recommendations on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan United Nations Water Young Pakistan Engineering Council Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology All Government Industry Race Million

Recent Stories

Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract lis ..

Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract list

11 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

2 hours ago
 The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

2 hours ago
 PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

2 hours ago
 Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

2 hours ago
Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

3 hours ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

5 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Climate change poses imminent threat to global bio ..

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan