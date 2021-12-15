The Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro has received the honor of having the first higher learning institution of Sindh province with ranking in GreenMetric World Universities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro has received the honor of having the first higher learning institution of Sindh province with ranking in GreenMetric World Universities.

The university spokesman informed here on Wednesday that MUET Jamshoro has been ranked at 298 with 6700 scores in higher learning institutions of the world. The MUET Jamshoro is only higher learning institution among all public and private universities of the country which continuously got ranking in GreenMetric World University since last four years with increasing scores, the spokesman said andinformed that MUET Jamshoro was ranked because of available academic and research infrastructures and facilities being provided in the campus.