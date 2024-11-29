(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) has secured the top spot in Sindh province and third place among engineering universities in the country, according to the Times Higher education ranking.

According to MUET spokesperson, in the Interdisciplinary Science Ranking 2025, Mehran University has been declared the top university in Sindh.

The university's faculty, students, alumni officers and staff were congratulated by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Anil Kumar and the Deans of the faculty.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali expressed that the university's impressive ranking and growth reflect the progress of every student, staff member and alumnus. He emphasized that the university was committed to advancing further in global rankings.