MUET Registrar announces successful candidates for syndicate

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Registrar Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Lachman Das Sothar Friday announced the Names of successful candidates who have been elected as members of the syndicate for a period of three years.

According to the announcement, four members of the varsity senate namely Dr. Shahnawaz Talpur, Dr. Asif Shaikh, Dr. Kamran Ansari and Dr.

Rizwan Memon have contested the election on two vacant seats of the syndicate.

Out of four participating candidates, Dr. Kamran Ansari and Dr. Rizwan Memon have been elected as members of the syndicate by securing 55 and 46 votes respectively.

Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali has congratulated the successful candidates and hoped that newly elected members would play a key role in decision-making of the varsity management.

