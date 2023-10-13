Open Menu

MUET Registrar Announces Successful Candidates For Syndicate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MUET Registrar announces successful candidates for syndicate

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Registrar Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Lachman Das Sothar Friday announced the Names of successful candidates who have been elected as members of the syndicate for a period of three years.

According to the announcement, four members of the varsity senate namely Dr. Shahnawaz Talpur, Dr. Asif Shaikh, Dr. Kamran Ansari and Dr.

Rizwan Memon have contested the election on two vacant seats of the syndicate.

Out of four participating candidates, Dr. Kamran Ansari and Dr. Rizwan Memon have been elected as members of the syndicate by securing 55 and 46 votes respectively.

Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali has congratulated the successful candidates and hoped that newly elected members would play a key role in decision-making of the varsity management.

APP/jvd

Related Topics

Election Senate Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorc ..

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

22 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could ..

JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could persist

3 minutes ago
 Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

3 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister o ..

UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister of Education discuss cooperatio ..

31 minutes ago
 Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to ..

Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to accelerate digital transformat ..

31 minutes ago
 Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

3 minutes ago
Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

3 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

3 minutes ago
 Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good ..

Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good results

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new BoD of Se ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new BoD of Security Industry Regulatory Age ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken, Jordan raise Palestinian needs as Israel ..

Blinken, Jordan raise Palestinian needs as Israel readies Gaza move

5 seconds ago
 UAE MoFA launches automated protocol and visits se ..

UAE MoFA launches automated protocol and visits services

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan