MUET Reschedules Pre Admission Test 2020-21 Due To Rains

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:17 PM

MUET reschedules pre admission test 2020-21 due to rains

Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro Tuesday rescheduled pre-admission test for academic session 2020-21 to September 05 and 06, due to adverse weather conditions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro Tuesday rescheduled pre-admission test for academic session 2020-21 to September 05 and 06, due to adverse weather conditions.

According to a notification issued by MUET's Director Admission, pre-admission tests scheduled on 26 and 27 August, have been postponed due to adverse weather conditions and for the convenience of the candidates.� The candidates are required to select new dates from 05 Sept and 06 Sept instead of 26 and 27 August, notification stated.

New seat numbers and admit cards will be issued later on as old seat numbers and admit cards are no more valid now.

Moreover, the candidates whose tests were scheduled on 01, 02 and 03 Sept shall follow the same schedule, Director Admission said.

