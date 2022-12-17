MUET role model for higher education in country: Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) has become a role model for higher education in the country.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) has become a role model for higher education in the country.

Speaking at the 26th annual convocation of MUET, during which some 987 students received their academic degrees, in Jamshoro district on Saturday, the CM congratulated the passing out graduates as well as their teachers and parents.

He said, after becoming the CM, he set a target for providing education to the out-of-school children and to improve the quality of schooling as well.

"I dream to see the youth acquiring higher education and serving the people and this province," Shah said.

He added that it was very concerning that only a small fraction of the youth got the opportunity to acquire tertiary-level education in Pakistan.

"It is now our collective responsibility to prepare our students to play a pivotal role in the country's socio-economic development in future times," he emphasized.

Shah noted that the economic woes were the biggest challenge for the nation at present.

He wished to see MUET becoming a self-sustaining institution.

Shah said he felt pleased to notice that except for one male student, all the top positions have been clinched by MUET's female students.

The CM announced that his government would provide a solar power plant for the university.

He appreciated the university for providing a clean drinking water plant for the flood and rain-affected people after the recent monsoon rains.

The varsity also prepared a tent which was far more cost-effective than the tents which were available in the market, he acknowledged.

At the convocation, some 926 students received their bachelor's degrees, 48 masters of philosophy (MPhil), and 13 doctors of philosophy (PhD). As many as eight students were decorated with medals for being the faculty toppers while as many others received awards for being the best graduates.

Vice Chancellor Dr Taha Hussain Ali also expressed his views and congratulated the graduating students.