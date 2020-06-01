UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MUET Starts Online Under-graduation Classes After Post-graduation Programmes

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:36 PM

MUET starts online under-graduation classes after post-graduation Programmes

After launching online post-graduation classes for Ph.D and Master's Programmes, the management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has started online classes of under-graduation programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :After launching online post-graduation classes for Ph.D and Master's Programmes, the management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has started online classes of under-graduation programme.

The university spokesman informed here on Monday that the management has made decision in view of the completion of task of launching post-graduation online classes for Ph.D. and Master's Programme in successful manner. The online under-graduation classes have been started from Monday, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology From

Recent Stories

Malaysia ex-PM Najib's first 1MDB trial nears end

40 seconds ago

OIC states requested to support refugees during CO ..

10 minutes ago

Renault Samsung's May sales fall 16 pct on weak ov ..

10 minutes ago

Emergency service provided to 2923 victims of acci ..

9 minutes ago

5G subscribers in S. Korea top 6 million: data

10 minutes ago

Hyundai's May sales fall 39 pct on virus impact

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.