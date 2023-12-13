Open Menu

MUET Strictly Adhere Its Academic, Rules, Regulations

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 09:57 PM

MUET strictly adhere its academic, rules, regulations

The Management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) has clarified that varsity was strictly adhering its academic and examination system policies, rules and regulations, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Engineering Council have placed MUET on better ranking

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) has clarified that varsity was strictly adhering its academic and examination system policies, rules and regulations, Higher education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Engineering Council have placed MUET on better ranking.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Management said that the University has devised its academic policy in accordance with the directives of Higher Education Commission and it is the same as usual.

An official said that admission policy was being clearly mentioned on notice boards, websites and prospectus.

He said that due to academic standards parents had always preferred Mehran University as first choice for their children as the degree conferred to students was highly recognized at national as well as international level.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Pakistan Engineering Council Same University Of Engineering And Technology HEC

Recent Stories

Pakistan leads charge on climate action at COP28 i ..

Pakistan leads charge on climate action at COP28 in Dubai

38 seconds ago
 5 die, 10 injured in Bahawalpur road accident

5 die, 10 injured in Bahawalpur road accident

53 seconds ago
 Efforts underway to solve issues of public for fac ..

Efforts underway to solve issues of public for facilitating them: Asfanyar

55 seconds ago
 Islamia College commemorates 160th birth anniversa ..

Islamia College commemorates 160th birth anniversary of Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum K ..

28 seconds ago
 Combat Commander Turkish Air Force visits Air Head ..

Combat Commander Turkish Air Force visits Air Headquarters

30 seconds ago
 Airbnb agrees 576-mn-euro deal in Italy tax disput ..

Airbnb agrees 576-mn-euro deal in Italy tax dispute

31 seconds ago
Minister visits CMH to inquire about injured soldi ..

Minister visits CMH to inquire about injured soldiers

33 seconds ago
 PHC asks ECP to ensure free, fair conduct of elect ..

PHC asks ECP to ensure free, fair conduct of elections

34 seconds ago
 Bilawal calls for national unity to wipe out terro ..

Bilawal calls for national unity to wipe out terrorism from country

13 minutes ago
 Annual elections of Aiwan-e-Sahafat held

Annual elections of Aiwan-e-Sahafat held

13 minutes ago
 Chrysanthemum exhibition kicks off at Islamic Col ..

Chrysanthemum exhibition kicks off at Islamic College

11 minutes ago
 Gaza health ministry says out of children's vaccin ..

Gaza health ministry says out of children's vaccines

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan