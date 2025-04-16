Open Menu

MUET Students Clinches Trophy In Debate Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 06:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Students of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) have clinched trophy in the competition among national universities organized by Higher education Commission.

According to the details, in the competition held at NED University Karachi, Abdul Ghaffar Dars of Mechatronics Department of Mehran University, Sania Amjad of English Department and Zeeshan Talpur of Software Engineering Department represented Mehran University in the debate and succeeded in getting the first rank in the urdu category.

The students of Mehran University have been awarded with a trophy and a cash prize of one lakh rupees for getting the first rank in the competition.

On the success of the students, the interim vice chancellor of Mehran University, Prof. Dr. Anil Kumar said that the students participated in the competition, it is a success and that they got the first position is another success.

Dr. Anil Kumar said that Mehran University has the best environment for teaching and co-teaching activities.

If the students continue to work hard, they will get more opportunities.

A delegation of students participated in the regional competition under the leadership of Focal Person Engineer Faiz Ahmed Abro of Mehran University.

