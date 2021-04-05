MUET students stage protest against holding annual convocation online

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Some graduates of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, held a protest on Monday, decrying holding of the annual convocation online instead of the campus.

The students Raza Channa, Hina Abbassi, Amir Memon and others demanded that the convocation should be held in the campus while adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

They maintained that the convocation had already been delayed for 4 months as it was supposed to take place in the month of December last year.

They said all the graduates who were supposed to receive their academic degrees at the convocation had paid Rs 9,500 each for the event.

The MUET's registrar Abdul Waheed Qambrani assured them that their demand would be considered after which the protesters dispersed.