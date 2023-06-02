A three-member team of students of the Department of Telecommunication Engineering, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has clinched second position in the recently concluded Huawei ICT Competition 2022-2023 in Shenzhen City of China

The university spokesman informed here on Friday that the Mariyam, Muhammad Faiz and Asad Anwar students of the 18th batch of the Department of Telecommunication Engineering participated in the networking track of the competition from May 24 to 28, 2023.

The spokesman informed that a total of 146 teams of male and female students from 2,000 higher learning institutions of the world participated in the last leg of the international competition, among them the students' team of Mehran University clinched second position under the supervision of Dr Fahim Yar Khuhawar.