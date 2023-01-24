UrduPoint.com

MUET To Conduct Admission Test For Postgraduate Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Director Post Graduation Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro informed here on Tuesday that admission tests for Master's and Ph.D. programmes in different academic departments will be conducted on January 28, 2023.

In an announcement he said that the candidates who submitted admission forms for the postgraduate program can visit the varsity's official website for details.

