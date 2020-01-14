MUET to organize sports week from Feb 04

Mehran University of Engineering and Technology has decided to organize sports week from February 4 to 7 at the main campus, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Mehran University of Engineering and Technology has decided to organize sports week from February 4 to 7 at the main campus, Jamshoro.

According to spokesman, a meeting was held here on Tuesday under the chair of the Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Taha Hussain Ali.

The meeting decided to organize sports week in which cricket, hockey, volley ball, badminton, traditional sports of malakhra, wanjh wati, kabati and other games will be played.

The spokesman said that a month-long fitness course would also be organized for the teachers, officers and employees of the university for which interested officers, employees and teachers will be registered for the course.

The meeting was attended among others by the Director Sports Saleem Ahmed Memon, teachers and officers of the varsity.