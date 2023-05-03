UrduPoint.com

MUET To Start Accepting Online Admission Forms From May 5

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 07:09 PM

MUET to start accepting online admission forms from May 5

The portal of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro will start receiving forms for admission in all disciplines of Mehran University and SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs from May 5, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The portal of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro will start receiving forms for admission in all disciplines of Mehran University and SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs from May 5, 2023.

The Director Admissions Mehran University informed here on Wednesday that with opening of portal, the interested candidates can submit admission forms at official website of the university.

The process of phase wise pre-entry tests of the candidates will be conducted from third week of June 2023, he said and added that the interested candidates can contact with the directorate of admissions for further information and guidance.

Related Topics

Jamshoro Khairpur University Of Engineering And Technology May June All From

Recent Stories

Chairman gives representation to ICCI in CDA Board ..

Chairman gives representation to ICCI in CDA Board Meetings

4 minutes ago
 Sabotage plan foiled, four arrested

Sabotage plan foiled, four arrested

4 minutes ago
 Stocks rise, dollar lower before Fed rate decision ..

Stocks rise, dollar lower before Fed rate decision

8 minutes ago
 Rain/thunderstorm expected in KP, GB, Kashmir, sou ..

Rain/thunderstorm expected in KP, GB, Kashmir, south Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Russia Parliament Speaker Says to Demand Use of We ..

Russia Parliament Speaker Says to Demand Use of Weapons to Destroy 'Terrorist Ki ..

4 minutes ago
 EU Permanent Representatives OK $1.1Bln for Procur ..

EU Permanent Representatives OK $1.1Bln for Procurement of Ammo, Missiles for Uk ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.