MUET VC reviews arrangements for admission in new academic year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili has expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the varsity management for grant of admissions to candidates in all disciplines in the academic year 2021-2022.

Presiding over a review meeting at his office on Monday, the Vice Chancellor was informed that due to threat of COVID-19, the pre-entry test of the interesting candidates would be conducted under strict compliance of standard operating procedures.

It was informed that likewise the previous year, the pre-entry test would be conducted in different phases while an examination center would also be set up at SZAB Engineering Campus Khairpur Mirs in order to facilitate the interesting candidates of Khairpur Mirs and surrounding areas.

The meeting also reviewed the arrangements of installation of walk through gates, fumigation of examination centers and required security staff for the conduct of the pre-entry test which would start phase wise from September 4.