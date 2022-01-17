MUET Vice Chancellor terms energy, environment key indicators for sustainable development

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaily has termed the energy and environment as the key indicator for sustainable development adding that addressing these issues would help in bringing strong growth in the country.

He expressed these remarks while speaking at the inauguration session of three-day long international conference on "Energy, Environment and Sustainable Development 2022" at the auditorium of MUET water research center on Monday.

He said water stands at number six in Millennium Development Goal and the varsity's water research center has been engaged in carrying out effective research in this regard. The university has been organizing international conferences on issues of energy and environment for the last 12 years aimed to prepare recommendations for addressing water related issues being faced by the country, he added.

Such conferences are helpful in sharing the experiences by the researchers, experts and students as well as bringing out solutions to the issues, he said and adding that implementation on recommendations of the researchers is the responsibility of the government.

Effective implementation in this regard can resolve the energy and water related issues of the country, he added.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Madraessa-tul-Islam Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sehrai Memon while speaking as a chief guest said that time has come to prepare effective strategy for effective use of available water reservoirs of the country which have been reduced to 80 percent during last 70 years.

Besides signing MoUs and agreements with international universities, the effective research and academic collaboration between higher learning institutions are also essential in order to find out the solution of the issues being faced by the country, he added.

While appreciating the research and academic advancement of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, he said that the university had achieved rapid development during the last ten years.

Among others, researcher from Turkey Julide Ermken also read out her papers on the subject while Chief Executive QS-World Merit Beth Eden shared her views online on sustainable development in energy and environment sectors.