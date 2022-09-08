UrduPoint.com

MUET Water Centre Invents Life-saving Filter Machine For Floodwater Utilization

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 07:08 PM

MUET water centre invents life-saving filter machine for floodwater utilization

The water research centre of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro has succeeded in inventing WHO standard life-saving filter machine for utilizing the rain and flood water for drinking purpose

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The water research centre of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro has succeeded in inventing WHO standard life-saving filter machine for utilizing the rain and flood water for drinking purpose.

The director water research centre of the university, Prof. Dr Rasool Bux Mehar informed here on Thursday that life-saving water filter machine would be helpful for rain and flood-affected people to use the filtered water not only to drink but also for other purposes including cooking and washing clothes.

The machine was invented by the teachers and students of the centre with completion of all required tests, he said and added that manufacturing of the said machine would cost around Rs. 70,000.

Dr Rasool said the university management had contacted the provincial government, departments concerned as well as non-governmental organizations for purchase of the life-saving water filter machine for rain and flood-hit people.

