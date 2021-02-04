MUET,Tear Fund ink agreement for safe disposal of waste material

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro, signed an agreement with an international organization Tear Fund for imparting guidance and training to the people regarding collection of waste and used plastic material and recycling as well as converting the same into environment friendly goods. According to the university spokesman, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali and Director Tear Fund Samiya Sajid signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions at a simple but impressive ceremony on Thursday. According to agreement, the operational areas for Mehran University for collection of waste and used plastic goods will be Memon Goth and Murad Goth of Karachi, Union Council No-1 Qasimabad and Tando Jam town. Addressing the ceremony, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali said that recycling of waste and used plastic materials is being carried out in almost all countries of the world in different manners. The water and environment experts of Mehran University along with activists of Tear Fund will impart training to people of selected areas regarding collection of waste and used plastic material and recycling the same into environment friendly goods, he informed and added that successful model of this task will be implemented in entire Sindh province as well as other parts of the country.

Director Water Centre of Mehran University Prof. Dr. Rasool Bakhsh Mehar said torching the waste heaps as well as plastic goods into fire is claiming the death of around 14 thousand people daily in Pakistan.

The improper disposal of waste also poses threats of different kinds of diseases in the country, he said and added that under the agreement, the guidance and training will be provided to people to dispose of the waste in a safe manner as well as its recycling. Director Tear Fund Samiya Aijaz said that the organization is working in 50 different countries of the world. There is the need to give respect to sanitary workers as well as guide the people for bringing positive change in the atmosphere, she said and added that no positive environment change can be brought without support of the people. Among others, Rizwan Abro and Eng: Muhammad Ali Nizamani also addressed the ceremony which was attended by deans of faculties, teachers and heads of various non-governmental and social welfare organizations.