UrduPoint.com

Mufti Abdul Shakoor For Provision Of Gas To Lakki Marwat

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Mufti Abdul Shakoor for provision of gas to Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Wednesday held a meeting with Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik and raised the issues being faced by the people of Lakki Marwat.

Leading a delegation of Bettani Tribe,and political and religious leaders, he urged the petroleum minister to provide the local people their due rights in education, health, and employment opportunities.

He said the quarters concerned should supply natural gas to all the villages in Lakki Marwat located within five square kilometers of natural gas dehydration plant on priority.

He said as per law, the local people had first right on the natural resources of the area.

Musadik Malik said the Ministry of Petroleum had planned to launch several development projects in Lakki Marwat.

He assured the tribal elders that their demands would be fulfilled after due consideration without any delay. He said the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, through its social welfare funds, was reviewing the development projects of the area.

Musadik Malik further said he would visit Lakki Marwat soon along with the relevant authorities to resolve the issues on priority.

Related Topics

Education Visit Lakki Marwat Gas Mufti All Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Provision of pillars for sustainable life for popu ..

Provision of pillars for sustainable life for population of Ras Al Khaimah is at ..

1 minute ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi receives Ukrainian economic deleg ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi receives Ukrainian economic delegation

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22

2 minutes ago
 Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported by A ..

Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported by Almost 31% of Voters Each - Pol ..

6 minutes ago
 11-member foreign service academy delegation calls ..

11-member foreign service academy delegation calls on governor Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman regrets a ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman regrets ad-hocism in public sector univ ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.